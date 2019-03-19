|
|
Jane Elizabeth Mascari
Memphis, TN
Jane Elizabeth Mascari, 72, past from this world on March 15, 2019. Jane retired from Federal Express in 2010 as a Senior Process Analyst. Prior to that she worked for Honeywell and then John Gaston Hospital (now Regional One). She achieved an Associates Degree from UOM. Jane was a communicant of St. Anne Catholic Church. She was an active member of the St. Anne Altar Society and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was a long time member of the Beta Sigma Phi Chapter for Professional Women for more than 4 decades. Through this organization, Jane advocated for and supported such chairtable organizations such as Youth Village, St. Jude and many Women's Advocacy groups that deal with the abuse and challenges faced by women today. Jane was a great example of a life well lived. She devoted her life to helping others and doing God's work. Heaven has gained a wonderful soul. She leaves behind 2 sisters, Linda Herring (Robert) and Rosanne Mascari-Wilson; three nephews, Billy Ingram, Ross Herring, and Ryan Wilson; one niece, Sarah Wilson. She also leaves behind 10 great nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, RG and Jeanette Mascari. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm with a funeral mass to follow at 2:30 pm at St. Anne Catholic Church. 706 S Highland St. Memphis, TN 38111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to the St. Anne St. Vincent de Paul Society or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019