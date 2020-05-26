Jane Engle CerpenterJane Engle Carpenter, was born in Marion County Ohio on April 22nd, 1940. Jane left this earth for a better place on Saturday May 16th. Jane was a loving and devoted wife and mother of three children and eight wonderful grandchildren. She was surrounded by her family at home at the time of her death.She is survived by her husband Allen S. Carpenter Jr, sons Allen III (Julia) and Tom (Lee) and daughter Karen (Mark), her sister Diane ( Alex), and grandchildren Joseph, Thomas, Abigail, Michael, Kevin, Sarah, Gabrielle, and James. She had been in the Methodist Germantown Hospital and the Christian Care Center since February 19th. The "lock down" on March 11th was a terrible experience for everybody but most especially for Jane. Finally bringing her home to be with her family on May 8th was a godsend.Her father flew for Pan Am out of Idlewild NY (now JFK) so they moved from Ohio To Jamaica NY in the late 1940's and to Hicksville, NY in the early 1950's. Jane and Allen grew up together in Hicksville L.I. New York and were married for 61 happy wonderful years moving from Hicksville NY to Baltimore MD, New Hyde Park NY, Lakeland FL, Memphis TN, Creve Coeur MO, Fort Wayne IN and back to Germantown TN in 1976 creating a long Christmas card list.Jane was a leader in each of these communities, at church, cub scouts, high school band boosters, and many other organizations that her children were involved in. She and her dear friend Jane Burriss faithfully delivered "meals on wheels" for the MIFA organization here in Memphis together for many years. Jane loved playing bridge with her newfound southern friends, her morning newspaper, as well as crossword and Suduko puzzles. She and her husband Allen are members of Collierville United Methodist Church. Collierville Funeral home has charge of her arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a safer time in the future. A gift to MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association) would be preferred in lieu of any flowersShe will be missed by so many.