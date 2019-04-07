|
Jane Kern Goldner
Memphis, TN
Jane Kern Goldner, age 91, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifton Goldner. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survived by daughter, Gale Goldner Pick (Randal Pick), granddaughters Robin Pick Marks (Derek), Shelley Pick Olsen (Todd), and Abby Pick. She is the great grandmother of Graham Marks (4) and Crosby Olsen (2).
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Temple Israel Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019