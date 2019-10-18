|
Jane Lee (Lederer) Northcross
Jane Lee (Lederer) Northcross, a recent resident of Methodist Hospice in Memphis, went to be with Our Lord on October 15. She was 101 and predeceased by her husband of 65 years - Wilson James Northcross, Jr. who died in 2006. Survivors include her daughter Vicki and her husband Rick Fletcher of Perryville, AR, four sons; Wilson of Memphis, Van and his wife Wendy of Barnstable ,MA, Jordan and his wife Bettie of LaGrange, TN, Stephen and his wife Candy of Germantown, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Jane was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Memphis when she was nine years old from Winona, Minnesota, a place she remembered fondly her entire life. She attended Fairview Junior High and graduated from Central High School before attending Denison University in Ohio and finally Southwestern of Memphis (Rhodes College) where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and graduated with a major in English Literature. She was a devoted member of 2nd Presbyterian Church since 1951 where she sang in the choir for many years, volunteered in the church library, and worked within the Neighborhood Christian Center. During the years of the Second World War she lived in New York City while her husband served in the Navy and sang with him on the NBC radio network in New York and WMC in Memphis after the war.
She was an incurable romantic and loved to read and travel both in the United States and abroad, once visiting The Holy Land. She was a member for many years of The Study Club where she presented papers on academic subjects and was a past president of The Renaissance Music Circle. She was an avid tennis player well into her '80's.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 22 at 2nd Presbyterian Church chapel with visitation at 1pm in the Salmon Room and funeral at 2 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Neighborhood Christian Center or Second Presbyterian Church missionary ministries.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019