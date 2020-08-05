Jane M. Lyon



Southaven - Jane M. Lyon 82 of Southaven, MS passed away July 21, 2020 from complications of Covid 19.



She was born in Jackson, MS and lived primarily in West Monroe, LA until moving to Southaven, MS to live with her daughter.



She was a retired Riverboat cook and loved traveling the many rivers.



She was an avid reader and her favorite author was William Faulkner. The nursing home gifted her a trip to Oxford to tour William Faulkners' home, the Book store and a favorite restaurant. On that day Eric Roberts was in town filming a film about William , Faulkner. He so graciously came over sat and talked to our mother, took pictures and actually kissed her goodbye. She said it was one of the happiest days of her life.



Our mother will be missed dearly.



Jane is survived by five children. Lisa Barnes of Southaven, MS, Leslie Lee of OKC, OK, Quentin Battle of New Mexico, Ann King of Pineville, La. and Taryn Donley of Bartlett, TN. Also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Jane is survived by her brother, Bill Bryant of GA. Her sisters Meg Johns of TX, Mary Williams of LA., Paula McRae of AR.



Jane is predeceased by one son, Matthew Battle and one brother, Tommy Lee.



The family would like to thank Senatobia Rehab and Nursing Home for the great care they gave our mother. The family wants to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Baptist Desoto, MS with special appreciation to Nurse Nat Garland who was so very kind and gentle with our mother and to Nurse Sarah Eggers that held our mothers' hand and told her we loved her as she was passing. We will never forget that special moment she gave our mother as we were not allowed to be with her.









