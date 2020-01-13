Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Midkiff Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Midkiff Stone Obituary
Jane Midkiff Stone

Jane Midkiff Stone, age 78, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with her husband and three daughters by her side after a brave battle against multiple myeloma cancer.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bill Stone; her three daughters, Tracy Stone, Kelley Warnick, and Scottie Salemi; and her five grandchildren, Travis Warnick, BK Salemi, Christopher Salemi, Will Jessee, and Molly Warnick. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Robert Midkiff; her mother, Juanita Murphy Midkiff; and her sister, Sue M. Barker.

Services will be held at 2:30 pm on January 25 at Collierville First Baptist Church, 830 New Byhalia Rd in Collierville, TN with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mountain Empire Community College Foundation, c/o Ms. Amy Greear, Executive Director, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219 and designated "Jane Midkiff Stone Buccaneer Scholarship."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -