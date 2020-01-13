|
Jane Midkiff Stone
Jane Midkiff Stone, age 78, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with her husband and three daughters by her side after a brave battle against multiple myeloma cancer.
Jane is survived by her husband, Bill Stone; her three daughters, Tracy Stone, Kelley Warnick, and Scottie Salemi; and her five grandchildren, Travis Warnick, BK Salemi, Christopher Salemi, Will Jessee, and Molly Warnick. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Robert Midkiff; her mother, Juanita Murphy Midkiff; and her sister, Sue M. Barker.
Services will be held at 2:30 pm on January 25 at Collierville First Baptist Church, 830 New Byhalia Rd in Collierville, TN with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mountain Empire Community College Foundation, c/o Ms. Amy Greear, Executive Director, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219 and designated "Jane Midkiff Stone Buccaneer Scholarship."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020