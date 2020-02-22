|
|
Jane Miller McIvor
Memphis - Jane Miller McIvor, age 93, passed away February 20, 2020, after a short illness. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Jane was born and raised in Grafton, WV. She worked for E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company in Charleston, WV, as a laboratory technician, where she met the love of her life, Bob. Jane was a long- time communicant of Holy Rosary Church, for 59 years, where she volunteered in the school cafeteria for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bob McIvor, her two older sisters Betty Morrison and Helen Moats, and her daughter-in- law, Jean McIvor. She leaves behind her three sons: Robert, Michael (Michelle), and Tim (Suzanne); her eight grandchildren (Carrie, Shannon, Stephen, Hillary Harris (John), Mia, Meagan, Spencer and JC McIvor); her three great- grand-children Ari McIvor and Aubrey and Henry Harris; her sister Ruth Miller Simpson, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, from 5pm-7pm. Funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10am with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020