Jane R. Davis, 79, of Memphis, TN passed away October 26, 2020. Mrs. Davis was a schedule coordinator for Memphis Surgery Association, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat's Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilye Jane Bradley and Horace Raymon Rupprecht; son, Raymon Spencer Deal; and brother, Dennis Wayne Rupprecht. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Hunter Deal of Memphis, TN and William Christopher (Jaime Lyn) Deal of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, William Garrett Deal, James Andrew Deal and Sara Lyn Deal The family will receive friends Saturday (Oct 31) from 1:00pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel with interment to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(StJude.org
)
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com