Jane R. Davis
Jane R. Davis, 79, of Memphis, TN passed away October 26, 2020. Mrs. Davis was a schedule coordinator for Memphis Surgery Association, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a member of the Red Hat's Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilye Jane Bradley and Horace Raymon Rupprecht; son, Raymon Spencer Deal; and brother, Dennis Wayne Rupprecht. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Hunter Deal of Memphis, TN and William Christopher (Jaime Lyn) Deal of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, William Garrett Deal, James Andrew Deal and Sara Lyn Deal The family will receive friends Saturday (Oct 31) from 1:00pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel with interment to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org)

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
