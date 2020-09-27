1/
Janelle H. Allen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janelle H Allen

Arlington - Janelle H. Allen, 90, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.

She was born to the late Roy W. and Mildred M. Henderson Sr. of Brunswick, Tennessee on April 12th, 1930. She was the sister to Roy Jr., Harry, Stanley, Gordon, and David. Janelle graduated from Bartlett High School in 1948. She worked 15 years at STIM as a personnel manager and retired in 1994. At that time she moved to Arlington for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed swimming, humming birds, being outdoors, and baking cakes.

Janelle is survived by daughters Joanne McKnight (Fran), Vikki Wolff Lyons (Mitchell) of New Albany, Mississippi, and her brother Harry Henderson of Martin, Tennessee.

The family requests memorials be sent to Braden United Methodist, Braden, Tennessee or Ingomar United Methodist Church, Ingomar, Mississippi in lieu of flowers.

Graveside services for family members only COVID-19 will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved