Janelle H AllenArlington - Janelle H. Allen, 90, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.She was born to the late Roy W. and Mildred M. Henderson Sr. of Brunswick, Tennessee on April 12th, 1930. She was the sister to Roy Jr., Harry, Stanley, Gordon, and David. Janelle graduated from Bartlett High School in 1948. She worked 15 years at STIM as a personnel manager and retired in 1994. At that time she moved to Arlington for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed swimming, humming birds, being outdoors, and baking cakes.Janelle is survived by daughters Joanne McKnight (Fran), Vikki Wolff Lyons (Mitchell) of New Albany, Mississippi, and her brother Harry Henderson of Martin, Tennessee.The family requests memorials be sent to Braden United Methodist, Braden, Tennessee or Ingomar United Methodist Church, Ingomar, Mississippi in lieu of flowers.Graveside services for family members only COVID-19 will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.