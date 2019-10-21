Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Janet Bailey Gagnon died peacefully at home in Millington on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 81 after a long illness. She leaves her husband, Fern Gagnon; a son, Mark Mendel with wife Bridget; three grandsons, Kevin, Aidan and Brendan of Bradenton, FL; a daughter, Karen Kaplan with a granddaughter, Adrienne and grandson, Dylan of Charlotte, NC; a brother, George Baily with wife Joyce of Morgantown, WV; a cousin, Deborah Binder with husband Michael and children, Katie, Katherine and William of San Francisco, CA; and a nephew, John Litten and wife Tracy of Bartlett, TN. Janet and Fern were married August 9, 2014. Janet worked as a Registered Nurse, Interpreter for the Deaf at Shelby County Schools and Director of Nursing at Kirby Pines. She has been an active member of the Memphis Area Master Gardeners since 2008. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM at the Millington Chapel (Rosary at 7:00 PM) with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. William Catholic Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
