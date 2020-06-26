Janet Burns Morris
Germantown - Janet Burns Morris, 74, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born in Wynne, AR and was a member of Germantown Baptist Church for over 40 years. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her parents, Louis T. Burns and Martha Marie Thomas Burns. Her survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Clark Morris; sister, Linda Abell of Arkansas; three daughters, Deanna Bates (Mark), Melissa Brightman, Janna M Schultheis (Curt); seven grandchildren, Brian Bates (Angie), Matthew Bates (Holly), Lauren Bates, Elaine Brightman, William Brightman, Nola Schultheis, Lila Schultheis; and four great grandchildren, Joy Bates, Bryson Bates, Eli Bates, and Forest Bates. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 beginning at 10 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
