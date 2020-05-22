Janet Kelley Bolton
1946 - 2020
Janet Kelley Bolton

Millington - Janet Kelley Bolton passed away on May 18th at her home in Millington, Tenn., after a long illness. She was born June 6, 1946. She leaves behind her younger sisters Mary Nahmias, Suzanne Slone, Carol Ellis, and Kathy Kelley plus numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her aunt Dee Godfrey Petty of Tyler, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Mike Kelley. Visitation for friends and family will be at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel on Tuesday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A private committal service for the family will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Janey was a Christian and attended St. Williams Catholic Church. She was an exceptionally talented artist who found unusual items to create unique objects of art. Her generosity always surprised her family with her thoughtful gifts. She loved to cook, garden and watch the birds coming to her many feeders. If you miss seeing her happy face tooling along on her bicycle, know that she is in a better place now. I wonder if they have bikes in heaven.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
