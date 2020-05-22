Janet Kelley Bolton



Millington - Janet Kelley Bolton passed away on May 18th at her home in Millington, Tenn., after a long illness. She was born June 6, 1946. She leaves behind her younger sisters Mary Nahmias, Suzanne Slone, Carol Ellis, and Kathy Kelley plus numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her aunt Dee Godfrey Petty of Tyler, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Mike Kelley. Visitation for friends and family will be at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel on Tuesday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A private committal service for the family will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Janey was a Christian and attended St. Williams Catholic Church. She was an exceptionally talented artist who found unusual items to create unique objects of art. Her generosity always surprised her family with her thoughtful gifts. She loved to cook, garden and watch the birds coming to her many feeders. If you miss seeing her happy face tooling along on her bicycle, know that she is in a better place now. I wonder if they have bikes in heaven.









