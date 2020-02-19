|
|
Janice Carol Zahed
Memphis - Janice Carol Zahed, a lifelong Memphian, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the young age of 63.
Janice was born on November 25, 1956, one of three children born to James E. & Doris Dunlap Hooker. She graduated from Messick High School in 1974 and then attended Draughons Junior College.
Janice was a lover of music, both listening, singing, and playing. She was a flautist and piccolo player in the Bartlett Community Concert Band. She could play the piano, was an artist, and she loved to decorate and make things pretty. Anything outdoors, riding bicycles with her dad, gardening, walking her dogs, camping to fishing she loved to be outside. She could sew, embroider, and crochet. She also enjoyed, all be it cold, watching her sons play hockey!
Janice was always "straight from the Bible" even more so after receiving her diagnosis. "Everyday is a gift from God", and Janice believed this and prayed this way.
Her father, James Edward Hooker, is the only immediate family member that has preceded her in death.
Janice is survived by her mother Doris Jeannette Dunlap Hooker; two sons Freddie (Kelly) & Eddie (Carissa); grandchildren Hadley Lou Zahed & Roman Banks Zahed; sister Jennifer Lynne Hooker and brother James Riley Hooker; niece Lauren Kielty; her dog Grizz and granddogs Bailey, Vinny, Juice, Kingston, Moose & Bandit.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 21 from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and a celebration of Janice's life will be Saturday, February 22 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Memorials in Janice's name should be sent to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org, any humane society, or the National Brain Tumor Society via www.braintumor.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020