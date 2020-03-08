Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1619 Raines Road
Memphis, TN
1938 - 2020
Janice Eileen King Sampson Obituary
Memphis - Janice Eileen King Sampson, 82 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Sunday, February 6, 1938, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Reverend John King Sr. and the late Lena Coleman King. She was a retired educator for the Memphis City School System. Surviving are son, Robert L Sampson, Jr. (Jackie), brother, Rev. Marvin R King (Lillie); 2 grandchildren, Morgan Sampson & Robert Sampson III. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020, at R S Lewis & Sons, 374 Vance Ave, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church located at 1619 Raines Road Memphis, Tennessee 38116. Interment will be in New Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Reverend J L King Memorial Center C/O Shirley Hanshaw 1288 Black Jack Road Starkville, Mississippi 39759.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
