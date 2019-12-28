|
Janice Kolb
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Janice Knecht Kolb, loving Mother of two children and three furbabies, went home to spend Christmas with Jesus.
Janice was born on Oct 27th, 1951 to Rosalie and Dooley Knecht of Olive Branch, MS. In her childhood days she was an awesome competitive swimmer and a member of the Maywood swim team where she grew up. She grew up loving all animals especially her Horses that she loved dearly. Janice had been retired for one year from her family business in Olive Branch, The Dooley Company, where she worked her entire life. She was an avid University of Memphis Tigers fan, also known as Missjtiger to many. She even had season tickets as far back as the Midsouth Coliseum days. She also enjoyed gardening in her backyard and spending time with her beloved poodles, a.k.a. The Kolb Krew. She loved her church, Hope Church, and she loved all of her family and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her father, Dooley, and her mother, Rosalie. She is survived by her two children, Angela and Josh, her two brothers Joey and Jim, her niece Anna, her nephews Kyle and Nolan, and her aunt, uncle, and many cousins. A casual memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan 2nd, 2020 6:00pm at Hope Church in the Chapel 8500 Walnut Grove, Cordova, TN 38018. 901-755-7721. All Tiger fans encouraged to wear blue or Tiger gear.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to help find a cause and cure for this terrible disease that took her life so suddenly. National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, Case Western Reserve University, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, OH, 44106-4907 or give on the website.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019