Janice M. Fletcher



Collierville - Janice Fletcher met her Lord on April 20, 2020.



Janice was kind, generous and loved family. She continued her EEG career at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Janice frequently assisted patients' families and was a valued friend to Le Bonheur.



Janice is survived by her mother, Margaret Fletcher, her sister, Beverly Bain, her brother, James Fletcher Jr., and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, James Fletcher Sr., her brother, Wayne Fletcher, and sister, Barbara Ann Fletcher.









