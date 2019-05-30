Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cordova - Janie Irene Bell, 73, of Cordova, TN, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Reed; her husband, Jerry Lee Bell; and her sister, Linda Hendrickson. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her 3 sons, Andrew Bell, Jonathan Bell (Amy), and Matthew Bell (Karen); and her 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service immediately following, at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN. Online condolence may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
