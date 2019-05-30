|
|
Janie Irene Bell
Cordova - Janie Irene Bell, 73, of Cordova, TN, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Reed; her husband, Jerry Lee Bell; and her sister, Linda Hendrickson. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her 3 sons, Andrew Bell, Jonathan Bell (Amy), and Matthew Bell (Karen); and her 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service immediately following, at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN. Online condolence may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019