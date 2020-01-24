|
Janie Marie Bray
Blytheville, AR - Janie Marie Bray, 72, of Blytheville, Arkansas passed away on January 23rd in Memphis.
Shiva will be observed from 6-9pm Saturday and 12-3pm Sunday at the home of David and Dana Bray (200 S. Sanga).
Visitation will take place from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday, January 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett (3700 N. Germantown Parkway).
Funeral services will be held at 2pm, January 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett with John Horne officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.
Janie was born in Blytheville, Arkansas to Harry and Emma White on August 15, 1947. She graduated from Tech High School in Memphis and attended Memphis State University. She married Paul Bray on August 20, 1967. She was a longtime executive assistance for various firms, the last 25 years for The Bray Firm. She was a longtime member of Merton Avenue Baptist Church and most recently Hope Presbyterian Church.
She is preceeded in death by her father, Harry White; her mother, Emma White; her step-mother, Jackie White; her brother, Harry White, Jr.; her sister, Elizabeth White; and her granddaughter, Grace.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Paul; her sister, Nancy Russell; her children David (Dana), Jennifer Bailey (Al), and Kevin (Melissa); and her grandchildren Gabby, Ethan, Emily, Madeline, Ally, Chase, Sami, Evan and Camden.
Memorials may be directed to .
The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the ICU staff at Methodist North Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020