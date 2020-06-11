Janie Marie Switzer
Collierville - Janie Marie Switzer (Joyner) and her personal relationship with the Lord her Savior was the most cherished relationship in her life. On June 9, 2020, Janie went to her heavenly home to be with Him. Born Janie Marie Joyner on February 5, 1932 to William T. Joyner and Pauline Marie (Broadway) Joyner, she was the oldest of nine children. Janie was a loving and dedicated wife to Chester 'C.V' Switzer until he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a devoted Christian mother to daughters Beth (Switzer) Chancey and Cindy (Switzer) Greer. She especially cherished and treasured her role as 'Nana'. Her grandchildren, Courtney (Greer) Staples, Hannah Chancey, Mary Chancey, Ruth Chancey, and great grandchildren Lucas and Cora Staples, were the light of her life. If you ever had an hour (or two) she would love to let you know how wonderful and special each of these precious children were to her. Janie was their beloved Nana and will forever be missed and honorably remembered for her influence in each of their lives. Janie's deeply loved by her brothers and sisters. She leaves Mary Anderson, Betty Thomas, Nell Joyner, Bobby Joyner and Diane Kimble. Brothers Larry and Jerry Joyner and sister Jean Bell predeceased her. Janie also loved her 'work' family and kept many of those relationships for countless years with years of service at both Woolco Stores in Memphis and at Walmart in Collierville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Bellevue Baptist Church's SMMP (Student Music Mission Project) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. There will be no visitation at the funeral home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions on gatherings. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville and will be for family only.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.