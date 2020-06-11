Janie Marie Switzer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janie Marie Switzer

Collierville - Janie Marie Switzer (Joyner) and her personal relationship with the Lord her Savior was the most cherished relationship in her life. On June 9, 2020, Janie went to her heavenly home to be with Him. Born Janie Marie Joyner on February 5, 1932 to William T. Joyner and Pauline Marie (Broadway) Joyner, she was the oldest of nine children. Janie was a loving and dedicated wife to Chester 'C.V' Switzer until he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a devoted Christian mother to daughters Beth (Switzer) Chancey and Cindy (Switzer) Greer. She especially cherished and treasured her role as 'Nana'. Her grandchildren, Courtney (Greer) Staples, Hannah Chancey, Mary Chancey, Ruth Chancey, and great grandchildren Lucas and Cora Staples, were the light of her life. If you ever had an hour (or two) she would love to let you know how wonderful and special each of these precious children were to her. Janie was their beloved Nana and will forever be missed and honorably remembered for her influence in each of their lives. Janie's deeply loved by her brothers and sisters. She leaves Mary Anderson, Betty Thomas, Nell Joyner, Bobby Joyner and Diane Kimble. Brothers Larry and Jerry Joyner and sister Jean Bell predeceased her. Janie also loved her 'work' family and kept many of those relationships for countless years with years of service at both Woolco Stores in Memphis and at Walmart in Collierville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Bellevue Baptist Church's SMMP (Student Music Mission Project) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. There will be no visitation at the funeral home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions on gatherings. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville and will be for family only.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
9018532628
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved