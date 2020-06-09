Janna Sue "Susie" Smith
Janna Sue "Susie" Smith

Memphis - Janna Sue "Susie" Smith 72, passed away on May 26, 2020 at her home in Memphis. She was born on January 20, 1948 to the late Odus and Rebecca Smith. She was a retired nurse and a member of Raleigh United Methodist Church.

Janna was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Marty and OW III. She is survived by 4 nieces: Kriste Hughes, Wendy Smith, Billi King and Jeni Smith, along with a nephew, Chip Smith

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Rev. Brad Thomas will be presiding over the service






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
