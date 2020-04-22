Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
View Map
Jarius Goliday Jr. Obituary
Jarius Goliday, Jr.

Jarius Goliday, Jr. 64 was called from labor to reward on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Jarius had served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was member of Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sherry Goliday. 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 6 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Visitation Thursday April 23, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation, the Goliday family is aware that only 10 people can visit at a time during the visitation. We strongly advise all family members and friends to view the private service on RS Lewis Facebook Live Stream. Also Private burial on Monday April 27, 2020. The family thank you for yours prayers and cooperation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
