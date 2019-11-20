|
|
Jason Michael Smith
Germantown - Jason Michael Smith, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away at his home at the young age of 38.
Jason worked in the information technology department for International Paper. Jason was athletic playing ice hockey and soccer; water sports of any type and swimming with his dog Cooper.
He is survived by his wife of 7 years Jennifer Miller Smith; daughter Savannah Hope Smith; parents Rick Smith and Brenda Wehrly; two brothers and a sister.
Family and friends will gather to share their stories and memories on Friday, November 22 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Memorials in Jason's name may be offered to Kiwanis Club of Germantown, or the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019