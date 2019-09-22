|
|
Jay Kahn
Atlanta, GA - Jay Kahn, former Germantown alderman and vice mayor, and loving husband, father and grandfather, died September 20 in Atlanta, at age 93. Born and raised in Bolivar, TN, he served in the US army in WWII. After the war, he attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he met Ruth Joan Manis, whom he married in 1950. In addition to his work with Margolin Brothers Realty Company, later National Mortgage Company, together they ran Urban Realty, a small rental management company in Memphis; she died in 2006.
He was active in local government, first elected to the Germantown Board of Aldermen in 1970, appointed vice-mayor in 1980, and in 1982 serving briefly as acting mayor. He remained on the board through 1986. He was active in many organizations including serving as president of the apartment council of the Home Builders Association of Memphis in 1972; in various leadership roles of Germantown Kiwanis Club, including president from 1969 to 1972; for fourteen years as the Germantown member of the Shelby County Board of Equalization, including chairman from 1990 to 1998; as president of the Germantown Civic Club in 1975; and as a member of the board of Plough Towers from 1989 to 1995. In 1998, he was recognized by the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen for over 28 years of service to the city.
He enjoyed golf, bridge, travel and trains. He moved to Atlanta in 2017. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Kahn and Jennie France of Urbana, IL, Robert and Chris Kahn of Knoxville, and Steve and Debbie Kahn of Atlanta, sister-in-law, Laura Osofsky of Jacksonville, FL, and four grandchildren, Jason Kahn of Seattle, Michael Kahn of Sydney, Australia, Robert Jay Kahn of Washington D.C. and Ruth Emmett Kahn of Urbana, IL.
Graveside services will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Memphis on Monday September 23, at 10:30 a.m. Rabbi Feivel Strauss will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Israel Building Fund or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019