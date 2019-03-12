|
|
Jay Sanders
Memphis
Jay Sanders, 81, originally from Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord after a long illness on March 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Joe Hardy, his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Jina Sanders, and his son and daughter-in-law, John and Kari Sanders. He also leaves his grandchildren Joseph and Caroline Hardy, and William, Jonathan, Hudson, Isaiah, Jay, Asher, Benjamin, and Joshua Sanders, as well as four sisters, Betty Richards, Dorothy Sanders, Arrie Shelton, of Michigan, and Peggy Caffey of Tennessee.
Jay graduated from Bob Jones University with a B.S. in Secondary Music Education and the University of North Alabama with an M.A. in Music Education.
For a number of years, Jay worked for the United States postal service. He was a veteran of the United States Army, playing first chair trumpet in the United States Continental Army band. Jay spent the majority of his life as a minister of music and music teacher. He enjoyed leading the choir at church, playing his trumpet, and directing his bands, and he loved worshipping Jesus each Sunday through music. He also loved investing in the lives of his students by teaching them to do the same. His teaching gave him the opportunity to encourage young people to develop their talents and abilities so that that they might be used to glorify the Lord. During his 50 years of teaching, countless students were inspired, not just because of Jay's love for music, but primarily because of the love and encouragement he showed them.
Jay's life was marked by his love and faithfulness to his God and to his family. His family will miss him greatly but rejoices in looking forward to the day we will see him again. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN 38135, with services to follow at 2 p.m. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Ellendale Baptist Church or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Memphis, 2091 Lee Place, Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019