Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Jean B. Guidi Obituary
Jean B. Guidi

Memphis - Jean B. Guidi, 94, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Deanna Sesti (Fred) and Darlene Guidi, three grandchildren, Gloria Sesti, Kristie King (David) and Fred Sesti II. (Melony), three great-grandchildren, Russell Payne, Harley King and Alex Sesti, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Guidi.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 22 from 2:00 pm until the time of the graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal will be held in the Rotunda at the cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019
