|
|
Jean C. Luttrell, 75, of Lakeland, TN, passed away March 12, 2020. Mrs. Luttrell was a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, one of the first registered nurses at St. Francis Hospital - Memphis and loved mission trips to Honduras. She is survived by her husband, Roger Luttrell; daughters, Cheryl Crosno of Bartlett, TN, Lauren Zuba of Bartlett, TN; step-daughters, Susan Davis and Lora Hall; step-sons, Luke Luttrell, John Luttrell and Ben Luttrell; sister, Lisa Chapman of Oakland, TN; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (Mar 14) from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment is private.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020