Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN
Jean C. Luttrell Obituary
Jean C. Luttrell, 75, of Lakeland, TN, passed away March 12, 2020. Mrs. Luttrell was a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, one of the first registered nurses at St. Francis Hospital - Memphis and loved mission trips to Honduras. She is survived by her husband, Roger Luttrell; daughters, Cheryl Crosno of Bartlett, TN, Lauren Zuba of Bartlett, TN; step-daughters, Susan Davis and Lora Hall; step-sons, Luke Luttrell, John Luttrell and Ben Luttrell; sister, Lisa Chapman of Oakland, TN; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (Mar 14) from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment is private.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
