Jean Dixon
Memphis - Jean Meeks Dixon, a long-time resident of Memphis, passed away on February 13, 2020. Jean was born in Booneville, MS on May 9, 1930, the daughter and only child of John Dewey Meeks and Vina Wilbanks Meeks. She graduated salutatorian from Bolivar Central High School and attended Blue Mountain College. Named Miss Bolivar, in 1947, she married Roy E. Dixon in 1949 who preceded her in death. Jean spent most of her career working in athletics at the University of Memphis (including 4 years with Virginia Commonwealth University) and was known even in retirement as a huge fan of both schools. She was the only U of M employee to ever receive the "Circle of Excellence" award from the City of Memphis. She also received commendation certificates from two Governors and had a day in the Tennessee Legislature named "Jean Dixon Day." Jean is survived by her daughter Dee Buhr of Germantown. Services, under the direction of Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, TN, officiated by Ashley Ray, will be held at Ridgeway Baptist Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 AM with visitation from 10 AM until service begins and interment at Harmony Cemetery in Walnut, MS at 1:00 PM. Donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020