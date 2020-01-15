Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McEwen Chapel, First Baptist Church Golden Gateway
401 Gateway Ave
Chattanooga, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
McEwen Chapel, First Baptist Church Golden Gateway
401 Gateway Ave
Chattanooga, TN
Jean Durham Wagner Obituary
Jean Durham Wagner

Memphis - Jean Durham Wagner, age 92, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jean grew up in Whitwell, Tennessee. She then moved with her family to Chattanooga while in high school and graduated from Central High School in 1945. Jean was proud to be married to her late husband, Kelly for 55 years. Kelly was president of Wagner Freight Lines, Inc. which was founded in 1928 by his father. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Golden Gateway. She taught a children's Sunday school class for many years and was a proud member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She lived in Chattanooga until 2011 when she moved to Memphis to be with her daughter.

She was also preceded in death by her mother, Elna Durham, and father, Luke Durham; her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice and Ken Harris, Katherine and Vernon Sando, and Mary Ellen and Roy Smith.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen Buckner, and husband Tom of Memphis; grandchildren, Kelly Dallas and husband, Jason of Memphis, Susan Rose and husband, Cullen of Menlo Park, California, and Sam Buckner and wife, Collin of Memphis; 7 great grandchildren, Mae, Julia, and John Dallas, Finley and Hayes Rose, Anne and Jack Buckner; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, January 18, at McEwen Chapel, First Baptist Church Golden Gateway, 401 Gateway Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37402.

A Celebration of Jean's life will follow at 11:30 am on Saturday, at McEwen Chapel, First Baptist Church Golden Gateway with Dr. Thomas Quisenberry officiating. Entombment will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to First Baptist Church, Golden Gateway.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
