Services
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
Jean Gong Ong Obituary
Jean Gong Ong

Cordova - Jean Gong Ong, 92, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on December 9, 2019 at Ave Maria Home in Bartlett, Tennessee. Jean was the daughter of the late Sing and Moy (Shee) Gong of Duncan, Mississippi. On January 29, 1953 she married Thomas Ong of San Francisco, California. The couple owned T & J Grocery in Clarksdale, Mississippi for 29 years together until their retirement in 1993. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and their daughter, Regina Ong Macke. She is survived by her son and daughter, Thomas (Terry) Ong, Jr. and Bettina (Alasdair) Ong-Halleron, her sister Mary Fong and six grandchildren Theresa Frierott, Lisa Ong, Rhiannon Ong-Halleron, Kathleen Ong-Halleron, Cheryl Macke, Phillip Macke.

Visitation will be at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, Mississippi on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00PM until 1:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 1:00PM. Burial is at Memorial Gardens. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum. DSU, Box 3137, Cleveland, MS 38733.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
