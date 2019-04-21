Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
Jean Kennedy Felts, 92, passed away on April 16, 2019. Born in Memphis, TN she was the daughter of Edward and Marjory Polk Kennedy. Jean graduated from Brenau Women's College (Gainesville, GA) in 1946 where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. She was a stewardess for American Airlines in 1950. She was married to William R. Felts, MD from 1953 - 1970. Jean was a member of the Washington-Lewis chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In her younger years she was active with the Service League of Northern Virginia. Jean was predeceased by her sister, Marjory Brien. She is survived by her children Bob (Becky) of GA, Tom (Myra) of Washington, DC, Sam (Mary Ann) of NC, Melissa of Fredericksburg, VA, her sister Katherine Brock of TN, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, April 25, at the Forest Hill Funeral Home &Memorial Park, Midtown, in Memphis: 901-775-0310 / www.foresthillfh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
