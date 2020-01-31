|
|
Jean LaFaye Butts
Memphis - Jean LaFaye Davis Butts, 87, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. Jean was born in Paragould, AR on July 10, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harry W. Butts Sr.
Jean had been an LPN nurse for several years following her husband's retirement from the Army which took them on 2 tours to Germany. She enjoyed traveling in the states and abroad as well as crocheting and quilting.
She leaves her 3 children- Kip (Lisa) Butts of Germantown, TN, Rona Hatley of Douglasville, GA and Tamme West of Lexington, SC, 2 grandchildren- Clay (Sarah) Butts of Memphis, TN and Maggie Butts of Keene, NH and 2 great grandchildren- Camille Butts and Jude Butts.
Jean was a member of Hernando Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to under Jean LaFaye Butts.
Services for Jean will be held at the W. Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:15p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020