Jean Lister
Munford, TN
Jean Lister, 86, passed away on Monday, February 18. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22 at the Munford Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will take place at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Ms. Lister was a retired nurse and a member of the Munford Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David Lister; one son, David Lister, Jr. of Pittsburg, PA; one daughter, Linda Carol Lister of Munford; one brother, James Jones of Covington; one grandson, David Danehower and two great grandchildren, Ariana Rose Ronson and Axel Gene Ronson. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019