Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Munford Baptist Church
1253 Munford Ave
Munford, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Munford Baptist Church
1253 Munford Ave.
Munford, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lister


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Lister Obituary
Jean Lister

Munford, TN

Jean Lister, 86, passed away on Monday, February 18. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22 at the Munford Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will take place at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Ms. Lister was a retired nurse and a member of the Munford Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David Lister; one son, David Lister, Jr. of Pittsburg, PA; one daughter, Linda Carol Lister of Munford; one brother, James Jones of Covington; one grandson, David Danehower and two great grandchildren, Ariana Rose Ronson and Axel Gene Ronson. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.