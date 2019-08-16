Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Cordova - Jean Marie Silva Valadie, age 90, formerly of New Orleans, LA passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Cordova.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd. in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until mass time at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Valadie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Sidney Joseph Valadie, Jr. She is survived by her children: Sidney III (Carmen), Richard (Tami), Charles "Chuck" (Judy), Sandra Brandemihl (Alan), and Stephen (Angie); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; her brother Charles Emile "Peppi" Bruneau and her sister-in- law Shirley Valadie Bagert.

She was a devoted wife and mother who loved children. As parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi in Cordova and a loyal member of their choir, she was blessed to travel with the choir to Rome, Italy and sing at the Vatican in 1995. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, the Ladies of Charity and the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women in the Diocese of Memphis.

Jean Valadie was awarded Bachelor and Master of Education degrees from the University of Memphis and worked for the Barbara K. Lipman Early Learning & Research Center, a laboratory / Montessori style preschool affiliated with the University of Memphis.

She served the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout leader and trainer.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 8151 Chimneyrock Blvd., Cordova, TN 38016. Online guestbook at :

www.greenwoodfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019
