Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel of Elmwood Cemetery
824 S Dudley St
Memphis, TN
View Map
Jean Moyt Shofner Obituary
Jean Moyt Shofner

Memphis - Jean Moyt Shofner, 94, of Memphis died May 24, 2019, at Ave Maria Assisted Living . She is the daughter of the Late Sam and Jean Howles. There will be a Memorial Service June 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S Dudley St., Memphis, TN 38104. In Lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Humane Society. Please visit www.memphisfuneralhome.net for online condolences.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019
