Cherry Road Baptist Church
1421 Cherry Rd
Memphis, TN 38117
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cherry Road Baptist Church
1421 Cherry Road
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherry Road Baptist Church
1421 Cherry Road
Memphis, TN
Memphis - Jean Poynor Cornet Spencer, 91, of Memphis, Tennessee left her earthly home at Inspirit Foxbridge Assistant Living and went to her Heavenly Home, peacefully in her sleep, on Monday, April 30 after a courageous battle with cancer and a heart attack.

She was born in Reid, Calhoun County, Mississippi on June 1, 1927 as the middle child of the late Leonard and Merl (Miles) Poynor. Jean graduated from Bruce High School in Bruce, Mississippi, Class of 1945. She attended Drawn's Business College and worked for Lincoln American Life Insurance Company, as a bookkeeper in Memphis.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Spencer; son, Billy Cornet, and two step children, Mike Spencer and Sarah Ellen (Spencer) Whitaker; three brothers, Paul, Harrol Dee and Durell, and one sister, Wilma Oliver (Reverend Haze).

Jean is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Cornet; grandson, Andy Cornet; granddaughter, Angela (Cornet) Cox (Ronnie); and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Penelope, and Emily Cox, all of Highland, California. She is also survived by her first cousin and caregiver, Anne (Castleberry) Ward of Bartlett, Tennessee.

She was a former member of Peabody Baptist Church, has been a faithful member of Cherry Road Baptist Church for 23 years, and enrolled in the Naomi Sunday School Class. Through the years, Jean taught Sunday School, worked on "Women on Mission" services and cooking projects. She also had a tract ministry where she passed out tracts and sent tracts.

Visitation will be at Cherry Road Baptist Church from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon May 4, 2019 with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange, Memphis, Tennessee 38134.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to her church, Cherry Road Baptist, 1421 Cherry Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117. 901-743-5067
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019
