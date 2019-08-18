Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Germantown, TN
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Germantown, TN
Germantown - Jean Q. Neubauer, 88, of Germantown, TN passed away Monday August 12, 2019. The family will receive friends at Germantown United Methodist Church on Friday, August 23rd at 10:00 am with the memorial service to follow immediately in the Sanctuary at 11:00 am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Paint Love, a nonprofit bringing arts programming to youth facing poverty and trauma; where her granddaughter is the executive director, www.gopaintlove.org/donate.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019
