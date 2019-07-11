|
Jean R. Badgett
Bartlett - Jean R. Badgett, 89, of Bartlett, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 7, 2019. Ms. Badgett was preceded in death by her 3 brothers: Alvin Reed, Donald Reed, and Robert Reed. She is survived by her 3 sons: Steve Badgett(Susanne), David Badgett(Sherron), and Tim Badgett(Mary); grandchildren: Emilie Cole(Jonathan), Steffanie Badgett, Michelle Gross(Mitch), Whitney Tew(Ben), Jordan Montero(Edgar), Dustin Badgett(Jordan), Brandon Badgett(Jennifer), and Brooke Brown(Zac); and 14 great-grandchildren. She was charter member of Range Hills Baptist Church where she served the Lord for 50+ years. The family will receive friends for a period of visiatation Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019