Memphis - Jean (Ginge) Winter Robinson, 84, of Memphis, Tennessee was born March 22, 1935 and peacefully went to be with the Lord early in the morning of February 15, 2020. Anyone that knew Ginge knew that she loved unconditionally. She invested deeply in her friends and family, and in people she didn't even know; she never met a stranger. Ginge opened her doors to anyone and everyone and was always cooking for those in need of a nice warm meal. In everything she did, she only thought of others. She persevered through many hardships in her life and always said that her strength came from the Lord. For the last 26 years Ginge attended every Memphis tigers home basketball game and traveled with the Rebounders Club to many away games. One of her greatest joys was watching her favorite tigers basketball player Penny Hardaway coach for the last year. Ginge was an active member of Christ Church Memphis, and the Lamplighter's Sunday School Class. She was also active in the following organizations: Woman's Exchange of Memphis, Garden Club, Bridge Club, Madonna Circle, The Way, Christ Church Women's Ministry, Duration Fine Arts Club, Memphis Homeless Ministry. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Joan Winter Schaefer (Dudley), her children Johnny (Cheri), Jimmy (Alyson), and Joanie Renshaw (Drew), her 10 grandchildren Jimbo (Mary Morgan), Alex (Paula), Caitlin, John, Connor (Judson), Andrew (Meredith), Elizabeth, Sarah, Abby, and Jack, her 2 great-grandchildren Tripp and Lela, and many nieces and nephews that she loved greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Frank Winter and Virginia Edmundson Winter, her precious son Jeffrey William Robinson, and her great-granddaughter Ruthie. We all have peace knowing that Papa, Mimi, Jeff, and Ruthie were standing there with Jesus to welcome her home with a smile on their face.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
