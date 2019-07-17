Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean S. Davis Obituary
Jean S. Davis

Searcy, AR - Jean S. Davis, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. Jean was born in Caldwell, Arkansas, on November 25, 1934 to Loyce Schmitz and Winnie Schmitz Edgar. Jean Married the love of her life, Donald W. Davis on August 20, 1954 and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Don passed on January 24, 2009.

Jean graduated from High School in Forrest City Arkansas. She held several financial positions through out her career with major automobile dealerships through out the Memphis, Tennessee area.

Jean dearly loved her children, her granddaughter, her family, her friends and the Lord.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Miller of Searcy, Arkansas, her granddaughter, Stacy M. Halliburton of Memphis, Tennessee.

Jean was also preceded in death by her son Dave W. Davis in 1976.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 19 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019
