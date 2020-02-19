Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Jean Warth Davenport Obituary
Jean Warth Davenport

Brentwood - Jean Warth Davenport passed on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a lifelong Memphian until 2005 when she moved to Brentwood, Tennessee.

Jean graduated from Central High School and attended The University of Tennessee until she married James Britton Warth of Memphis. She served as VP of Leader Federal Savings and Loan until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Jean loved people, loved to travel and always greeted people with a smile and a handshake.

She was preceded in death by her first husband James Britton Warth of Memphis, Tennessee, her second husband Leonard Davenport of Memphis, Tennessee, and her brother, Wayne Miller of Memphis, Tennessee.

She is survived by her son, James Britton Warth, Jr. of Heber Springs Arkansas; her daughter, Colby Warth Ellis and son-in-law Gary Ellis of Spring Hill Tennessee. Her grandchildren are Murray Britton Warth of Rosebud Arkansas Jason Robert Ellis (Julie) of Franklin, Tennessee and Kacey Ellis Frost (Cody) Franklin Tennessee. She had three great-grandchildren, Carson Robert Ellis, Alexis Lauren Ellis, and Josey Dawn Frost.

The Funeral will take place at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
