Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coletta's Restaurant
2850 Appling Road
Jean Williams


1926 - 2019
Jean Williams Obituary
Jean Williams

Memphis - Jean Williams beloved mother and wife, passed away August 24, 2019. She was born October 20, 1926 in Memphis. Preceding Jean in death was her husband, Ben D. Williams and daughter, Carol Ashlock. Jean loved to read but her principal enthusiasm was bridge where she became a life master. She leaves behind her children, Claire Flanagan (Dennis) and Bruce Smith (Syble). There will be a gathering of friends and family September 5th from 5-7pm at Coletta's Restaurant 2850 Appling Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 31, 2019
