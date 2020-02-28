|
|
Jean Zanone Hollahan
Memphis - Jean Zanone Hollahan, 90, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was born in Memphis on February 21, 1930 to Charlie and Catherine Herbers Zanone, Jeanie graduated from Holy Names Catholic School, attended Sienna College, and later in life worked at the VA Hospital.
Jeanie lived a very full life, loved to paint, was very involved in St. Louis Catholic Church, Planned Parenthood organization, and was devoted to her family and friends. She was loved by all for her generous and loving spirit.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her son Kevin, her husband Bill, her parents, her sister Shirley Fachini, and her brother Charles Zanone. She is survived by her children: Mike Hollahan (Judy), Kitty Batterson (Brian), and Terry Hollahan (Pam); six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; brother Joseph M. Zanone, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather at Memphis Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 5PM - 7PM with Rosary starting at 7PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Monday, March 2, beginning at 10AM with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020