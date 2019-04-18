Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
AtkinsJaynesJeane Madalene Atkins Jaynes, age 89, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday April 15, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. Jeane was retired from where she worked for 23 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Irvin Henry Jaynes, four brothers, and two sisters.

Mrs. Jaynes is survived by her children; Karin Jeane Jaynes Bittner (Brian), Michael Steven Jaynes, one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Butler, four grandchildren, Brandon Herron (Melanie), Lynn Thomasson (Chip) Cassandra "Brooke" Walters (Brent), Blake Smythe (Kristen), and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends with a reception beginning at 12:30 pm with a service to follow at 2pm, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133, with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to or the .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Jaynes family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019
