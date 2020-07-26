1/1
Jeane Sellers Lenzini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeane Sellers Lenzini

Somerville - Jeane Sellers Lenzini, age 88, of Somerville, TN., wife of the late, Frank "Keno" Anthony Lenzini, departed this Life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Jeane was born August 20, 1931 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Noah Allison Sellers and Estelle Leath Sellers. She graduated from Central High School in Memphis in 1949. She had many interests and talents, including painting, sewing and knitting, for which she won some awards from the Mid South Fair, and writing, She published a novel, "The Jitney Ride", in 2010 at the age of 78. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, TN.

Mrs. Lenzini is survived by her daughter, Sandy Parish (Tony), her granddaughter, Ariana Matthews (Eric), and her great-grandchildren, Sadie, Shepherd and Sutton Matthews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Allison Lenzini and Daniel Anthony Lenzini.

The family will receive friends at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, TN on Thursday, July 30 from 12pm to 1pm with the Funeral Mass to begin at 1pm.

Burial will follow the service at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 Hwy 64, Somerville, TN 38068.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Burial
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved