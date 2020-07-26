Jeane Sellers LenziniSomerville - Jeane Sellers Lenzini, age 88, of Somerville, TN., wife of the late, Frank "Keno" Anthony Lenzini, departed this Life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.Jeane was born August 20, 1931 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Noah Allison Sellers and Estelle Leath Sellers. She graduated from Central High School in Memphis in 1949. She had many interests and talents, including painting, sewing and knitting, for which she won some awards from the Mid South Fair, and writing, She published a novel, "The Jitney Ride", in 2010 at the age of 78. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, TN.Mrs. Lenzini is survived by her daughter, Sandy Parish (Tony), her granddaughter, Ariana Matthews (Eric), and her great-grandchildren, Sadie, Shepherd and Sutton Matthews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Allison Lenzini and Daniel Anthony Lenzini.The family will receive friends at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, TN on Thursday, July 30 from 12pm to 1pm with the Funeral Mass to begin at 1pm.Burial will follow the service at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 Hwy 64, Somerville, TN 38068.