Jeanine Edwards Mah
Jeanine Edwards Mah, widow of renowned Memphis architect, Francis Mah, passed away at her home on December 17 due to complications following a series of strokes; she was 88 years old. Jeanine is survived by her three children: David Mah of Memphis, Nancy Mah of New York, and Susan Mah of the Bay Area as well as her two grandchildren, Emma Weinstein and Sam Weinstein of New York. Born August 26, 1931 and raised in Tupelo, MS, Jeanine moved to Memphis after graduating with an undergraduate degree in art from Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women). Initially, she was a secretary and met her husband, Francis, at work. Once married, Jeanine devoted her life to home and family. Mr. and Mrs. Mah were known in the Memphis community for their love of travel, their fun dinner parties, and their active involvement in the arts. They also supported many charities including Opera Memphis, Memphis Chamber Music Society, and Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Even after her husband's death, Jeanine continued to immerse herself in friends and in the community at large. She was a member of two books clubs and a study club, and had a "girls night out" every Wednesday. Jeanine adored classical music, nature, and animals, especially her dog, Yoda, and her cat, Princess Leia, both of whom she rescued herself. A member of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, she wrote poems prolifically and was the Poet Laureate of the Poetry Society of Tennessee from 2011-2012. Additionally, Jeanine wrote numerous letters to the Editor of the Commercial Appeal and made whimsical folk art from found objects. A memorial service will be held in her honor at First Congregational Church at 1000 S. Cooper on December 21 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to one of the following local charities: Memphis Humane Society, Memphis Animal Shelter, Memphis Child Advocacy Center, WKNO radio, or First Congregational Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019