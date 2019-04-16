|
|
Jeanine M. Carnley Blankenship
Memphis, TN
Jeanine passed away at the age of 49. Although she had many personal struggles, she also brought smiles & laughter to many people. She grew up in Beaumont & Lumberton, Texas. Although she spent most of her adult life here after marrying Andy, she always considered herself a Texan and proudly displayed Texas home decor, jewelry, etc. Jeanine graduated from Lumberton High School where she was trained to be a licensed cosmetologist. She worked in that career off & on. She loved to travel, loved the beach, and had a way of telling stories that would keep everyone around her laughing. Jeanine was also 'great at gift giving,' something that she passed down to her daughter. She had two wonderful children, Brent Andrew Blankenship, 24, and Katie Elyse Blankenship, 19. Both Brent & Katie lived with their mom here in Olive Branch.
Jeanine was preceded in death by her father, Ray Carnley. In addition to her children, she is survived by her mother, Colleen Peyton of Fred, TX, grandmother, Dorothy Peyton of Silsbee, TX, her brother, Ray Carnley, Jr. of Midland, TX, her sister & brother-in-law, Vanessa & Jerry Duke, Jr., her niece, Madisson Duke, & 2 nephews, Kyle & Jackson Duke, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins & loving friends.
Jeanine did have a strong faith in the Bible & love for her family & friends.
As we mourn her loss, we look forward to the day when "God. . . will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning . . . nor pain be anymore." (Revelation 21:3,4)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019