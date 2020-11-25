1/1
Jeanne Alyce Goodrich
Jeanne Alyce Goodrich

Memphis - Jeanne Alyce Goodrich, 91, of Memphis, died Nov. 23, 2020, at Kirby Pines Manor. She leaves her husband of 73 years, Bill Goodrich; daughters Gail Ryder (George) of Ann Arbor and Carol Risher (Wayne) of Memphis; grandchildren Travis Ryder (Michelle) of Grand Blanc, MI., Cody Ryder (John Furgason) of Los Angeles, and Danielle Clements (Jeremy) of Bartlett; and six great grandchildren. A 1947 graduate of Central High, she was a homemaker and Fireman's Fund insurance employee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton West and Leone Wright West, and sister, Juanita Stevens. The family requests donations to Mid-South Food Bank in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held at later date.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
