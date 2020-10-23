Jeanne Dianne FarleyGermantown - Jeanne Dianne Farley, 77, of Germantown, TN., passed away on October 19,2020.A graduate of Whitehaven High School class of 61'. Jeanne was a sales manager for Crye-Leike Realtors, a Life member of the Multi-Million Dollar Club, and retired from the mortgage business. She was a member of Memphis Board of Realtors, Republican Women Member, and an avid reader and traveler.She leaves three daughters, Rhonda Flick, Rita Wood, Robin Barron and a son Joe Farley; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.Jeanne will be greatly missed by family and friends.