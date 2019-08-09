|
Jeanne Edens Lewis Ditto
Memphis - Jeanne Edens Lewis Ditto was born in Okolona, MS on Feb 11, 1927 to Ed & Velsie Edens. She graduated from Okolona High School then briefly attended Belhaven College before transferring to Southwestern (Rhodes College). She attained her Bachelor of Music degree & was president of Tri Delta Sorority. Jeanne received her Masters in Education from the University of Memphis. Her 30 year career was spent with the Memphis City School system teaching multiple grades but always focusing on elementary education. In 1949 she married James (Jake) Calvin Lewis. He preceded her in death in Dec. 1965. In 1984, she married Robert (Bob) Ditto. They spent their retirement together traveling through the US, Europe & Canada before Bob passed in 2006. Jeanne was devoted to honing her bridge skills at Christ Methodist and played tennis for many years.
Her brother, James Edward Edens (Frances) of Okolona, MS, preceded her in death. Jeanne leaves her sister, Hattie Edens Bryant (Ray) of Austin, TX. In addition to her sister, Jeanne leaves two children, Kathie Lewis Maxwell (Jimmy) of Bolivar, TN & James Calvin Lewis (Susie) of Memphis, a step daughter Nancy Ditto Alter (Adam), 5 grandchildren - Katie McLean (Spencer), Mary Lister (Jonathan), Caroline Schiller (Calvin), Daniel Lewis (Vania) & Joel Lewis and 5 great grandchildren. The family has such gratitude for Jeanne's caregiver, Mattie Crutchet. She lifted Jeanne's spirits on a daily basis and became a dear friend to Jeanne and the family.
Family will receive guests on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm with a celebration of her life to begin at 2 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Center or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 9, 2019