Jeanne M. Barnes-Brents
Collierville - Jeanne Marie Barnes-Brents, age 71, of Collierville, Tenn., formerly of Madison, Wis. and Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Memphis Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tenn. Jeanne was born on June 4, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Linwood and Helen (Mindham) Thurman. Jeanne led a remarkable life. She studied at UW-Madison in the late 60s and went on to complete a nursing degree from MATC. During this time she was active in many political and civil rights activities for the betterment of society. In September 1969, she gave birth to her son, Bryan, and during the early 70s she aided in bringing the Head Start program to the Madison community. Later she became the manager of Felly's Flowers in Monona, Wis. With her love of art, flowers and nature, she became a Master Gardener and was given the honor one year of designing and planting the spring flowers at the State Capitol in Madison. She married Patrick "Steve" Barnes and retired in Fort Atkinson. After his death, she later married William "Bill" Brents of Collierville. During her time in Tennessee she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her dog, Shadow, and was a positive mentor for several young men in the Memphis area. She is survived by her husband, Bill Brents; son, Bryan Berry; brothers, Steve Thurman and Bryan (Debbie) Thurman; and many "sons, daughters and grandchildren" she 'adopted' in her life's journey; as well as relatives and friends, all who found her fascinating, at times difficult, interesting, and always caring. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Steve Barnes. A private burial will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019